The Power of Solar & Wind - The Road to Carbon Neutrality, a 60 minute program that airs this Friday, October 29 on The Science Channel will zoom in and examine the latest science and developments undertaken by one of the nation's largest manufacturers aiming to become carbon neutral in its plants by 2035. As Mirejah Cruz tells us in the world premiere, a number of elite US companies have turned to alternative energy sources to power their facilities and operations.

Toyota is trying to set a tone by providing environmental leadership to its suppliers, dealers and customers with a strong message to its future employees at universities and trade schools.