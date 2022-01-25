The Power Of Positive Thinking!

Author of the book, What Does Your Fortune Cookie Say?; Adam Albrecht talks about how to implement positive thinking into everyday life and why it's important to do so. The book is a collection of 80 life lessons the universe is trying to share with you. Each lesson is served up as a fortune cookie, with a positive and inspirational takeaway. The quick-read stories provide memorable examples of how each lesson can be applied to daily life. The book is great for anyone on a self-improvement journey. It shares a diverse range of principles that can be used in your career or personal life.

You can find the book on Amazon.com.