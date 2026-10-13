The Power of “No”: One Simple Word That Can Protect Your Time and Sanity

As the holiday season approaches, calendars quickly fill with commitments, favors, and last-minute requests. On Morning Blend, BNI Founder and networking expert Dr. Ivan Misner shares how to avoid the “YES” trap and set healthy boundaries without guilt.

Drawing on decades of experience in communication and relationship-building, Dr. Misner explains why a confident, respectful “no” is often more effective than lengthy excuses or reluctant agreement. Viewers will learn how to navigate family obligations, workplace requests, and social commitments while protecting their time and energy.

The takeaway: saying “no” doesn't have to damage relationships. With the right approach, it can actually strengthen them.

Learn more about BNI at BNI.