The Power of Hope: An Animated Short Film

At 14 years old, animator, director, and producer Kalia Love Jones inked a deal on an animated TV series. This is her first deal on an animated Television series.

Kalia Love Jones signed a deal on an animated TV series with Surfing Giant Studios.

Although she is a teenager, she is already making a career as an animator, director, and producer in the entertainment industry.

Just turned 15 years old, Kalia Love Jones is an award winning director, and producer who wants to empower others and

inspire young people to pursue their animation and film-making dreams.

Her first animated short film, "The Power of Hope" is inspired by a Michelle Obama speech that tells the inspirational story of a young woman with big dreams. An aspiring architect feels helpless when her mother falls ill, but moved by the words of Michelle Obama, she finds the will to persevere and bring her dreams to life.

"The Power of Hope" animated short film is written, directed and produced by Kalia Love Jones. The public can watch "The Power of Hope" animated short film at the

