The POST-COVID Great American Summer Road Trip!

Families are getting on the road again and it's important to plan your trip ahead of time to avoid any headaches! Unpleasant surprises can lengthen your trip and a lot has changed in the last 15 months for hotels and restaurants. Behind The Wheel talks with The Morning Blend on pre-planning for a successful trip. From vehicle maintenance to online tips, hotel and dining capacities, enjoying your vacation starts with where to find the best information. Check out behindthewheel.com for some of the latest in car-tech and vehicle reviews!