We are less than two weeks away from Fat Tuesday (February 13). If you're looking to celebrate the holiday with some delicious Cajun eats, Thunder Bay is the place to be! Joining us with all the details on their Fat Tuesday Feast is Chef Mike Stigler.

Don't miss Thunder Bay's Fat Tuesday Feast on February 13 from 5pm to 8pm, featuring Chicken Jambalaya, Alligator Gumbo, Creole Baked Chicken, and much more! For more information and to make reservations, visit ThunderBayGrille.com.