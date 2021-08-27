Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

The Perfect Time to Earn Your Degree!

At Western Governors University
Posted at 10:14 AM, Aug 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-27 11:14:51-04

It’s never too late for busy working adults to head back to school and earn their college degree. However, it can be difficult to find an accommodating college. Western Governors University offers flexible start dates to new students, enabling them to start as soon as they are ready to make that leap. Regional Vice President Dr. Angie Besendorfer joins us to share more about the flexibility, tuition, and mission of WGU.

Right now, WGU is offering to waive the application fee for Morning Blend viewers with code: NOWFREE. To learn more, go to WGU.edu or call 866-225-5948.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019