Everyone has their favorite food vendors at the Wisconsin State Fair, and today, you can add another place to your list! If you’re looking for nutritious and delicious pork, head to The Pork Shoppe between the Wisconsin Products Pavilion and Coliseum. The Wisconsin Pork Association has real pork from real farms with real flavor—it will be love at first bite. Executive Vice President of Wisconsin Pork Association, Keri Retallick, and griller, Brock Decker, are live from the State Fair to showcase the perfect pork.

When you visit The Pork Shoppe at the Wisconsin State Fair, be sure to try out the new brat patty! They’re located on the northeast corner of the Wisconsin Products Pavilion! For more information about the Wisconsin Pork Association, visit WPPA.org.