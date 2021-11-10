The Perfect Midwest Getaway For The Holiday Season!

Venture on down to Chicago this holiday season! Located less than a 2-hour drive from Milwaukee, the Village of Rosemont offers incredible dining, shopping and holiday entertainment options. This holiday season, visitors can enjoy the brand new AMAZE Light Festival, outdoor ice skating, holiday shows at the Allstate Arena and Rosemont Theatre and more!

Kate Walsh, Senior Marketing Manager at Fashion Outlets of Chicago, explains how shoppers can score the best deals while checking off their holiday gift lists at the renowned Fashion Outlets of Chicago which has more than 130 designer outlet stores, high-end amenities and even an contemporary art collection!

To start planning your Midwest getaway, visit

www.rosemont.com www.fashionoutletsofchicago.com