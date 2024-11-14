Watch Now
The Perfect Event Space for Your Holiday Party!

Kinn Guesthouse
Kinn Guesthouse in Downtown Milwaukee is the perfect place to host your next big event! It is a 31 room boutique hotel with a private chef's kitchen and common areas on each floor. In addition, there is a 5th floor rooftop event space that overlooks downtown Milwaukee.
Right now they are offering a special $5000 flat fee for holiday parties! This includes a three-course meal catered by Sorella, a full premium bar and rooftop event space for up to 50 guests.
To reserve your event, call (855) 546-6653 or visit their website.

