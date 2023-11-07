The Perfect Event for Holiday Shopping

The biggest holiday of the year is officially less than 50 days away, and that thought can send people into a panic. But no need to fear just yet; Sue Smith, from re:Craft and Relic, wants to share the two-day event that will make gift giving so much easier.

This Holiday Market, happening November 11th to the 12th and located at the Milwaukee County Sports Complex, 6000 W. Ryan Rd. in Franklin, WI, will be the best pop-up to convenient shopping without having to pay extra for shipping. With 160 artists, makers, vintage curators, and boutiques coming together from around the Midwest, there will be a wide variety of vendors to stop and look at.

The reason why this event is so special is because small businesses can connect with their communities. Re: Craft and Relic wants to make sure that these small businesses are taken care of, and they want to make sure that you are able to find the perfect gift for those you care about.

If you are unable to attend the holiday market this coming weekend, then make sure to mark December 10th on your calendars, since there will be a Handmade Holiday Mini Market at The Gage!

Tickets for the Holiday Market can be purchased online, recraftandrelic.com, or at the door. Kids 12 and under are FREE. For more information, please visit their website.