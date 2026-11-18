Think Ocean’s Eleven meets a mystery thriller, live on stage. Milwaukee Repertory Theater continues its 2026/27 season with Heist, a fast-paced new play running November 17 through December 20.

Written by Arun Lakra, Heist follows a crew with secrets and one final job that could change everything. Sharp dialogue, unexpected laughs and plenty of surprises keep audiences guessing until the final moments.

Lakra, who is also an ophthalmologist, joins Morning Blend to share how science and the arts intersect in his work, the challenges of bringing a high-tech heist to the stage and why the production can be a fun gateway into live theater.

Purchase tickets at Milwaukee Repertory Theater or call 414-224-9490.