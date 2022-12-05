The Perfect Books and Pairings

Carole Barrowman joins us to share books and pairings. Carole is an English professor at Alverno College. She is also an author of young adult and middle grade novels. She frequently contributes to both the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel & Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Ugly-Cute: What Misunderstood Animals Can Teach us About Life by Jennifer McCartney paired with a stuffed AXOLOTL or Build Your Own Critter packs

This beautiful book is packed with adorable photographs and lots of wisdom. Every chapter opens with a quote. One of Carole's favorites is from Matt Haig: "If you think something is ugly. Look harder. Ugliness is just a failure of seeing."

Daddy Daughter Day by Isabelle Bridges-Boesch and Jeff Bridges paired with a set of Blank Books to create your own story.

This books is all about using your imagination and finding time to play no matter how old you are. The story has all the crazy fun and simple moments Isabelle remembers with her dad when she was a child. Pairing this book with a child's own creation (either through pictures or words) would be a lovely gift for any parent, grandparent or caregiver.

A History of the World Through Body Parts by Kathryn Petras & Ross Petras + Fern & Nettle Body Soap

This is an entertaining book that has chapters on everything from Cleopatra's nose to Lord Byron. Carole is pairing this with an awesome soap to clean your own body parts.