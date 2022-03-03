The Perfect Book For Adventurous Pre-teen Girls

At age 47, Laura Bird published her first book! Crossing the Pressure Line is a middle grade novel for girls ages 8-12, and it takes place in Wisconsin. It’s a love letter to our state and its beauty and wildlife. It’s also about girl power and feeling comfortable in your own skin and living with grief and figuring out what your lifeboats are to help you stay afloat during tough times.

Description of book:

Crossing the Pressure Line is about Clare Burch, a deeply reflective twelve-year-old who grieves the untimely loss of her grandfather, puts her self-confidence to the test, and learns how to listen to the courageous voice inside. It’s the perfect book for tween girls who love swimming, animals, fishing, art, and setting fierce goals for themselves.

At its heart, Crossing the Pressure Line celebrates a sense of wonder and reverence for the natural world, which is essential in these times of cell phones, social media, and virtual everything. Go outside! Get dirty! Move your body! Pump those muscles! Feel alive! Sweat!

Crossing the Pressure Line is available at The Little Read Book in Wauwatosa – on State St. in the village as is Boswell Book Company on Downer Ave. on the east side.

If you can’t get to Little Read or Boswell, go to another local indie shop. If they don’t have it in stock, they can order it for you. You can also purchase the book on Orange Hat’s website on Barnes & Noble.com, at Bookshop.org