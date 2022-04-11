Dr. Michael Mazius joins today to discuss the lasting impact of Covid on our mental health. Dr. Mazius is the clinical director of the North Shore Center, LLC. He specializes in treating kids, young adults and families who struggle with executive functions, depression and communication. He will discuss how we can boost our mental health in the face of sudden change and how Covid 19 offers us the opportunity to grow.
The Pandemic's Toll On Kids
an Expert discusses the potential lasting Impact
Posted at 10:36 AM, Apr 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-11 11:36:49-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.