The Green Bay Packers kick off the regular season this Sunday against the Saints! Will the Pack win the Super Bowl this year? Who are some of the team’s breakout stars? There are many unanswered questions, but voice of the Green Bay Packers Wayne Larrivee is here to tackle some of them this morning.

You can hear Wayne Larrivee’s coverage of the Packers vs. Saints game this Sunday on WTMJ radio. Game day coverage starts at noon and kickoff is scheduled for 3:25 PM.