The Northwoods Fall Ride in Tomahawk, Wisconsin

The 42nd annual Fall Ride event is taking place in Tomahawk from Sept. 14-17. Today we have Sherry Hulett, exectutive director of the Tomahawk Regional Chamber of Commerce to talk about the different events are festivities happening during the Fall Ride. The event includes group rides, bike shows, street dances, thunder parades, live music, food, raffles and more. Visit NorthwoodsFallRide.com for more information and consider riding up to the northwoods to take part in the event or just come down to see all the bikes.