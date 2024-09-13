The Next Generation of Vision Correction!

Summit Eye Care of WI is committed to providing cutting edge surgical innovations that unlock true visual freedom. One such option is EVO ICL, also known as Implantable Collamer Lens, which can correct common refractive errors such as astigmatism and nearsightedness (myopia). This is a microthin lens implant that offers reversible vision correction that works in harmony with your natural visual system. Due to its refractive potential, EVO ICL may be an option for patients who are not good candidates for LASIK and other procedures.

If you want to know if EVO ICL is right for you or just want to find out more—visit their website atwww.summiteyewi.com or call them directly at 414-877-6414!