The Next Generation of Streaming

Keeping up with both cable and streaming services can be difficult, but Spectrum has the solution for you. Jay Saunders and Palman Barnes want to share the all new Xumo Stream Box; with your favorite local channels, streaming apps, and live TV all in the same place, this is the perfect device. It's easy to find and watch whatever you could want with Spectrum TV and Xumo. Faster than ever before, this will allow you to get whatever you want at your figertips almost immediately.

With Live TV and Spectrum TV, you can get access to the top shows and movies, local TV and live sports channels. You are also able to make custom playlist by saving your favorite content from any app, so it's all conveniently where you need it. Lastly, but certainly not least, it's free to stream! Thousands of FREE On Demand movies and shows with Spectrum TV, and over 300 FREE channels with Xumo Play!

You can stop by your local Spectrum store, go online, spectrum.com/cable-tv/streaming/xumo, to get started with your Xumo Stream Box now! New Spectrum video customers will receive one device for no cost for the first year! Don't wait until they're gone!