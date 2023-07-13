The Next Generation of Facials

Mal Zook, Tannor, and Manager Michael Fisher join us today from Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa to give us the rundown and demonstration of the Diamond Glow Facial. The Diamond Glow is a next generation resurfacing treatment that gently removes the top layer of skin while extracting impurities and infusing professional serums.

It's Christmas in July at the spa with a few special offers. Members get gift cards for $10 off and non-members get member pricing. Also, if you mention seeing the spa's segment today on The Morning Blend, clients can receive $20 off a treatment.

To learn more or book an appointment visit the website at Hands and Stone Wauwatosa.com