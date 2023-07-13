Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

The Next Generation of Facials

Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa
Mal Zook, Tannor, and Manager Michael Fisher join us today from Hand &amp; Stone Massage and Facial Spa to give us the rundown and demonstration of the Diamond Glow Facial. The Diamond Glow is a next generation resurfacing treatment that gently removes the top layer of skin while extracting impurities and infusing professional serums. It's Christmas in July at the spa with a few special offers. Members get gift cards for $10 off and non-members get member pricing. Also, if you mention seeing the spa's segment today on The Morning Blend, clients can receive $20 off a treatment. To learn more or book an appointment visit the website at Hands and Stone Wauwatosa.com
Posted at 10:32 AM, Jul 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-13 11:32:43-04

Mal Zook, Tannor, and Manager Michael Fisher join us today from Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa to give us the rundown and demonstration of the Diamond Glow Facial. The Diamond Glow is a next generation resurfacing treatment that gently removes the top layer of skin while extracting impurities and infusing professional serums.

It's Christmas in July at the spa with a few special offers. Members get gift cards for $10 off and non-members get member pricing. Also, if you mention seeing the spa's segment today on The Morning Blend, clients can receive $20 off a treatment.

To learn more or book an appointment visit the website at Hands and Stone Wauwatosa.com

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes