Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

The New Market that's got Healthy Living in the Bag

Woodlake Market
The New Market that's got Healthy Living in the Bag
Posted

Explore organic groceries, elevated prepared foods, wellness-minded products, café and gathering spaces, and an artisanal chocolate boutique in one glossy space. Explore Woodlake Market! Located at 795 Woodlake Rd Ste A, Kohler, WI 53044.

This grocery store has events! Attend Sip & Sample Wednesdays 5:00–7:00p.m., Market Moments Fridays 3:00–4:00p.m., Market Mornings Saturdays 9:00–11:00a.m., Music at the Market Saturdays 5:00–8:00p.m. through Sept 5th and more!

Visit their website: Woodlake Market Grocery & Food Hall | Kohler, Wisconsin

Report a typo