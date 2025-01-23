The NBC Crossover Event

Tune in on Wednesday, January 29th for the NBC Chicago Crossover event. Today we talk with the stars of the shows
Darren Barnet, Miranda Rae Mayo and Laroyce Hawkins. When a gas explosion rocks a high-rise, Chicago’s first responders
come out in force to rescue hundreds of civilians. But it’s the calamity beneath the surface that sends our heroes on a race to save 40
people trapped deep underground—including two of our own.
