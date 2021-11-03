Meet beekeeper turned writer, Eileen Garvin. Inspired by her life in Hood River, Oregon, Garvin's debut novel, The Music of Bees, is an heartwarming story about three lonely people living in rural Oregon struggling to deal with life's hardships who eventually find friendship where they least expect it- a local honeybee farm. Eileen will be speaking at the virtual event series, Readings from Oconomowaukee on Wednesday, November 3 at 7 p.m. (TONIGHT) Click here to register for this virtual event. Also, be sure to purchase your own copy of The Music of Bees today!