The Mr. McTavish Book Series

The "Mr. McTavish" series by Bon Kay is a collection of heartwarming, family-friendly books centered around the adventures of Mr. McTavish and Gma. These stories focus on themes of friendship, adventure, and discovery, as the duo embarks on various fun-filled journeys. Through their travels, Mr. McTavish and Gma explore the joys of companionship, the importance of caring for one another, and the value of reading and learning. All of Bon's books are about the love of children and helping them in some way. It's time for a new loveable dog character for children to lov in return!

If you're interested in the Mr. McTavish series, you can find it at mrmctavish.com or on Amazon.

