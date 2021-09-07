Watch
The Morning Blend Gives Back with Bank Five Nine Winner is:

Brother Rising Over Our Streets (B.R.O.S.)
Posted at 10:27 AM, Sep 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-07 11:27:44-04

Our next winner in The Morning Blend Gives back with Bank Five Nine is Brother Rising Over Our Streets (B.R.O.S.). B.R.O.S. is a nonprofit 501c3 community outreach initiative focused on mentoring young men in a safe space. Their goal is to enrich their lives through the enhancement of their natural abilities including financial literacy, soft skills, and professional trades.

Joining us today to discuss some of their initiatives is CEO and Founder Robert Boyd, joined by President Liz Luckett.

B.R.O.S.
414-745-7871
www.brosmke.com

