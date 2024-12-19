The Morning Blend Coffee Blend

We are thrilled to unveil "The Morning Blend" blend with Fiddleheads Coffee. Owners Ray Marcy and Mike Wroblewski join us for this announcement. This collaboration allowed Molly and Tiffany to help pick some of the flavors for this unique blend. This includes chocolate and marshmallow undertones. You can buy this special blend at any of the 8 area Fiddleheads. As an added bonus, $2 of each sale goes to the charity ABCD. After Breast Cancer Diagnosis is near and dear to Ray and Mike. Ray's daughter Lynn Wroblewski was the brainchild of Fiddleheads. She passed away from breast cancer before seeing Fiddleheads expand to what it was today. However, her legacy lives on including her hand print in the sidewalk at the cafe in Thiensville.