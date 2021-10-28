The Milwaukee Firefighter Calendar is Back!

Warning! This segment sizzles! Joe Flick, Sam Armus and Jonah Rodriguez join us with a preview of the 3rd Annual "Milwaukee Firefighters Calendar!" Some of Milwaukee's finest firefighters are posing for the 2022 calendar! It is a hot stocking stuffer! Proceeds benefit "Ignite The Spirit" a fund that helps Milwaukee Firefighters and their families in times of need.

The Calendar Release Party is one of the hottest tickets in town.

Friday, Nov. 12th @ The Cooperage — Doors Open at 7pm

It is one of their biggest fundraisers of the year presented by Reliant Fire! Get your tickets before they sell out!. Got to the website for ticket information.