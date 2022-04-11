The Milwaukee Film Festival is Back

The 14th Annual Milwaukee Film Festival, presented by Associated Bank, will be held from April 21 - May 5, 2022, at the Oriental Theatre (on three screens), Avalon Theater, Times Cinema, and again offer a variety of titles through its virtual platform. The hybrid format provides additional access for film lovers who aren’t ready to return to the cinema just yet. Although this will be Milwaukee Film’s second year hosting a spring festival, the 2022 festival marks the first time the organization’s signature event will be held in person since shifting to April and May last year.

Returning to five theater screens for this year’s festival means Milwaukee Film can once again offer a full slate of 284 films, including 63 documentary, 70 fiction films and 1 Super-Secret Members screening. 150 short films make up 18 short film programs. The entire lineup features films from 43 countries, and 48% of the lineup has been made by women and non-binary directors. Additionally, as part of this year’s previously announced hybrid film-festival, 77% of the 284 films will be available on virtually - including 69 feature films and all 150 short films.

Ryan Jay joins us live today along with Cara Ogburn from the festival They will be live at the Oriental Theatre to discuss some of the films and the festival.

Both in-person and virtual ticket/pass options are available. All-access passes (available only to MKE Film Members, which include virtual access) are available now for $450, with a virtual-only pass available for $125 for Members, $200 for the public. 6-Pack ticket packages (for in-person screenings) are also currently available for $60 for Members and $78 for the public.

Tickets go on sale April 11 for Members, April 13 for the public. You can buy individual tickets to in-person films at mkefilm.org/mff. The box office hours are 4:00-7:00 PM, Monday-Friday, and Noon-7:00 PM on the weekends. Phones will be available every day from Noon-5:00 PM at 414.755.1965.