The Met Flex Book

Dr. Ian K. Smith is a renowned medical expert and the author of numerous bestselling health books. In The Met Flex Diet, he offers a one-of-a-kind plan to improve metabolic flexibility by changing the types and quantities of food/beverages consumed, as well as the type of exercise. Timing is also a factor—the timing of meals and timing of exercise relative to when meals are consumed. All these variables play an important role in helping the body make the important switch from one fuel source to another.

In just six weeks, readers can experience amazing fat-burning results by following simple guidelines, like:

· Eat the first meal of the day three hours after waking.

· Complete a fasted cardio workout within the first two hours of waking.

· Get at least seven hours of sleep a night.

· Finish dinner two hours before going to sleep.