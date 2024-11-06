The Medicare Annual Enrollment Period is Now!

Sovereign Select LLC is an independent insurance agency offering a wide array of insurance products from many different companies. With over 30 insurance companies’ products to choose from we offer health, life, long term care, dental, and specialize specifically in Medicare Supplements, Medicare Advantage plans, and Part D Prescription drug plans. We can custom fit individuals with an insurance program that best meets their specific needs. Call 262-641-4111 or email info@sovselect.com for more information.

