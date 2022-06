Analiese Smith is here with Waukesha County Parks and Land Use to talk about recycling! Recycling is magic, you put things in your recycling bin and they get turned into brand new items! Today we’ll learn how you can be the perfect magician’s assistant to make sure your recyclables are the correct items and are prepared correctly to be made into new products!

For a recycling guide showing how you can help make this magic happen, CLICK HERE.