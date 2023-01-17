Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

The Magic of Mushrooms

Outpost Natural Foods
Every new year the good people at Outpost identify The Great 8 Trends for the upcoming year. Mushrooms made the number ONE spot, and how they go way beyond a pizza topping! Margaret Mittelstadt, The Director of Community relations joins us to talk about mushrooms! · Visit our website to learn more and check-out our info on Mushrooms - www.outpost.coop/graze Stop by any of the 4 convenient locations and check out their mushroom-riffic products and pick up a free copy of our magazine - Graze Visit the website to learn more.
Posted at 10:19 AM, Jan 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-17 11:19:56-05

Every new year the good people at Outpost identify The Great 8 Trends for the upcoming year. Mushrooms made the number ONE spot, and how they go way beyond a pizza topping!
Margaret Mittelstadt, The Director of Community relations joins us to talk about mushrooms!
· Visit our website to learn more and check-out our info on Mushrooms - www.outpost.coop/graze

Stop by any of the 4 convenient locations and check out their mushroom-riffic products and pick up a free copy of our magazine - Graze
Visit the website to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes