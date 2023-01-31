The Mader Menu visits The North Lake Inn. Richard Steininger is the owner. He prides himself on delicious food that never changes and a staff that is loyal to him and their customers.

Tom Duerr is the manager who can whip of a delicious cracker thin crust pizza in minutes. You do not want to visit this place without trying the famous Garlic Bread. It is good Italian food with a north woods feel.

NORTH LAKE INN

W315N7707 HWY. 83

NORTH LAKE, WI 53029

