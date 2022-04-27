The Mader Menu Visits Odd Duck

Chef Sam Ek is here today to tell us about Odd Duck. It is the latest stop for The Mader Menu sponsored by Society Insurance. Tyler Mader takes us on a tour of the restaurant known for its Global menu specializing in shared plates. At Odd Duck, they like to take dishes from around the world and work local Wisconsin ingredients into them. They recently moved to a new space in Walker's Point. Make a reservation now!
939 S 2nd St, Milwaukee, WI 53204
Posted at 1:05 PM, Apr 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-27 14:05:58-04
Chef Sam Ek is here today to tell us about Odd Duck. It is the latest stop for The Mader Menu sponsored by Society Insurance. Tyler Mader takes us on a tour of the restaurant known for its Global menu specializing in shared plates. At Odd Duck, they like to take dishes from around the world and work local Wisconsin ingredients into them. They recently moved to a new space in Walker's Point. Make a reservation now!
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.