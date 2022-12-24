The Mader Menu Stops at Blue's Egg

Tyler Mader loves a good brunch so it was only fitting that he visit Blue's Egg, one of the fabulous restaurants in the Black Shoe Hospitality Group. Amy Kerstein is the co-owner and Joe Muench is the chef who comes up with some of the most creative dishes! This is a must stop for breakfast, brunch or lunch.

They are located here:

317 N 76th St, Milwaukee, WI 53213

The Mader Menu is presented by Society Insurance. They help insure businesses and have them covered in emergencies and more. For more information click HERE.

