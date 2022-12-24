The Mader Menu Stops at Blue's Egg

Tyler Mader loves a good brunch so it was only fitting that he visit Blue's Egg, one of the fabulous restaurants in the Black Shoe Hospitality Group. Amy Kerstein is the co-owner and Joe Muench is the chef who comes up with some of the most creative dishes! This is a must stop for breakfast, brunch or lunch.
They are located here:
317 N 76th St, Milwaukee, WI 53213
The Mader Menu is presented by Society Insurance. They help insure businesses and have them covered in emergencies and more. For more information click HERE.
Posted at 8:48 PM, Dec 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-23 21:48:36-05
