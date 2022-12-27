Watch Now
The Mader Menu Shares a Sea Salt Caramel Puffcorn Recipe

A Sweet Treat For Any Occasion
Artisan 179 gives their guests a chance to experience superior service, unique cocktails, and creative cuisine. They want to share their passion for craft cocktails, food, art, and music. They create both the cuisine and cocktails with passion and house-made ingredients. Simple syrups, bitters, aged rye are all such examples. Techniques such as smoking, curing, and sous vide cooking are used as well. Artisan 179 is more than a place to eat! Instead, it is a community of food and drink enthusiasts, artists, and musicians. It is the latest stop for The Mader Menu! Co-owners Ted Anderson and Carrie Boehm show us around the restaurant while Chef Rasia Posey take Tyler into the kitchen to create a Cajun Pacifico Striped Bass with Jalapeno creamed corn!
If you're looking for your next great snack for a family movie night, or a hostess gift, Tyler creates a fun snack that will get everyone involved! It is his signature Sea Salt Caramel Puffcorn recipe.

Sea Salt Caramel Puffcorn

INGREDIENTS:

2 packages Puffcorn

1 cup butter

1 1/4 cups brown sugar

2/3 cup light corn syrup

1 tsp. baking soda

Pink Hawaiian sea salt to taste

DIRECTIONS:

1. Preheat oven to 250 degrees

2. Combine butter, brown sugar and light corn syrup in a 2 quart sauce pan. Cook over medium heat until the mixture has melted. Once mixture has melted add the baking soda and mix thoroughly. This will cause the mixture to foam.

3. Pour Puffcorn into a large roasting pan. Pour caramel mixture over the Puffcorn and stir until well combined.

4. Place in oven at 250 degrees for 45 minutes, stirring every 10-15 minutes.

5. Remove from oven, sprinkle with 2 tbl. sea salt, combine and pour on wax paper. Break apart and let cool for 10 minutes.

ENJOY

