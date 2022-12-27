The Mader Menu Shares a Sea Salt Caramel Puffcorn Recipe

If you're looking for your next great snack for a family movie night, or a hostess gift, Tyler creates a fun snack that will get everyone involved! It is his signature Sea Salt Caramel Puffcorn recipe.

For more recipes and videos, check out Tyler’s Instagram page @TheMaderMenu.

Sea Salt Caramel Puffcorn

INGREDIENTS:

2 packages Puffcorn

1 cup butter

1 1/4 cups brown sugar

2/3 cup light corn syrup

1 tsp. baking soda

Pink Hawaiian sea salt to taste

DIRECTIONS:

1. Preheat oven to 250 degrees

2. Combine butter, brown sugar and light corn syrup in a 2 quart sauce pan. Cook over medium heat until the mixture has melted. Once mixture has melted add the baking soda and mix thoroughly. This will cause the mixture to foam.

3. Pour Puffcorn into a large roasting pan. Pour caramel mixture over the Puffcorn and stir until well combined.

4. Place in oven at 250 degrees for 45 minutes, stirring every 10-15 minutes.

5. Remove from oven, sprinkle with 2 tbl. sea salt, combine and pour on wax paper. Break apart and let cool for 10 minutes.

ENJOY