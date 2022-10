Tyler Mader loves food, so he and his daughter Makenah set out to try a few things at the Mequon Public Market. They visited Cafe Corzaon, Falafel Guys, Happy Dough Lucky, La Terre, Pizza Man and Purple Door. Come along and see what culinary delights they sampled.

