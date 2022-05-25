Watch
The Mader Menu: Multigenerational Chinese Cuisine!

Harvey Moy's award winning restaurant in Menomonee Falls
Posted at 1:31 PM, May 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-25 14:48:47-04

Elliot Moy is the owner of the restaurant Harvey Moy's and is certainly a dining experience you have to try. It is the latest stop for The Mader Menu with Tyler Mader sponsored by Society Insurance.

Their menu is a blend of the finest Szechuan, Hunan, Mongolian and Cantonese cuisine. Everything is made in house and all orders are made to order. They go through 2000 egg rolls a week! All dishes may be customized so you can have what you enjoy.

We'll see some of their popular dishes being made in the kitchen and a close look at the dining space! You can dine in or order carry out. Not to be missed!

