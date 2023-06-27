The Mader Menu is Back!

Chef Tyler Mader, Host of The Mader Menu, chats with us about the award-winning food series' return. This month Chef Mader celebrates a taste of Milwaukee’s beer heritage with his visit to Lakefront Brewery. This local craft brewery has been creating handcrafted happiness for over 35 years and has a special way of showing appreciation to is longtime employees. For delicious content and recipes or to check out past episodes of the Mader Menu, head over to Tyler's website at Tyler Mader or visit his Instagram @themadermenu.

