The Mader Menu: French Inspired Pastries and Desserts Right Here in Milwaukee

Tyler Mader takes us to Greige MKE local bakery, that is French inspired with their own unique twist right on Walker's Point. They provide classic desserts and pastries along with many of our own creations. They are open for coffee, espresso, tea and breakfast pastries. Greige also has a fine selection of wine, whiskey and cocktails to choose from. The menu has everyday favorites such as macaroons, cookies and bars, as well as a variety of tortes, cakes and more! Owner and pastry chef, Jessica Reinhardtsen will be showing us some of her most popular treats and she'll be making their lemon macaroon recipe.

