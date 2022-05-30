Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

The Mader Menu features Hell's Kitchen Contestant Chef Adam Pawlak!

Egg & Flour Pasta Bar blends fast, fresh, and casual
Posted at 10:06 AM, May 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-30 11:06:54-04

Attention pasta lovers! Tyler Mader takes us to a fast casual pasta restaurant Egg & Flour in Bay View which was started mid-2019. The first location was started at the Cross Roads Collective food hall on the east side. Egg & Flour is all scratch made ingredients that focuses on the pasta. The pasta bar also specializes in home made salads and fresh bread. The culture at Egg & Flour is a fast casual fun environment where customers and employees alike can learn about fresh pasta, sauces, pasta shapes, and preparations classic and modern. Former Hell's Kitchen contestant, Chef Adam Pawlak shows us how to prepare the restaurant's signature dish, the Pappardelle Bolognese.

Check out the menu by visiting greateffingpasta.com

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes