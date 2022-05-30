The Mader Menu features Hell's Kitchen Contestant Chef Adam Pawlak!

Attention pasta lovers! Tyler Mader takes us to a fast casual pasta restaurant Egg & Flour in Bay View which was started mid-2019. The first location was started at the Cross Roads Collective food hall on the east side. Egg & Flour is all scratch made ingredients that focuses on the pasta. The pasta bar also specializes in home made salads and fresh bread. The culture at Egg & Flour is a fast casual fun environment where customers and employees alike can learn about fresh pasta, sauces, pasta shapes, and preparations classic and modern. Former Hell's Kitchen contestant, Chef Adam Pawlak shows us how to prepare the restaurant's signature dish, the Pappardelle Bolognese.

Check out the menu by visiting greateffingpasta.com