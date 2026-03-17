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The Lost Art of Thank You Notes

Erica Di Bona
The Lost Art of Thank You Notes
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Erica Di Bona joins the show to explain why written thank you notes are powerful to receive,and healthy to write. Written thank you letters stand out and tend to be remembered better. Sitting down and writing a thank you also gives you the chance to get your most authentic thoughts out onto paper. sitting down to write, especially something so personal can be daunting, but Erica offers tips on getting started.

You can learn about sharing gratitude and more in her book, "A Letter is Better: The Art of Thank You"

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