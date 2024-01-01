The Morning Blend is thrilled to once again partner with the Wonderful World of Weddings to bring you our special Wedding Week.The Wonderful World of Weddings has a reputation for being the longest running and biggest wedding show. This year is no exception. Find your dream team and plan a wedding everyone remembers with a little help from over 150 of our special friends. You’ll be able to meet wedding professionals all in one place—and see the latest ideas in wedding gowns, tuxedos, cakes, photographers, florists, reception facilities, music, limos—and that’s just the start! Be it big or small, at home, your hometown, big city, or some faraway destination you deserve to have your dream team help you plan your day your way.

Today Elizabeth Lein, Director of Events, joins us to give us a preview of the show. She is joined by Nicole Blazer. Nicole is the CEO of Premier Bride Magazine. Premier Bride is a great supporter of the Wonderful World of Weddings. Every attendee will receive a free copy of Premier Bride. The magazine prides itself as a local wedding planning guide for Milwaukee and South-East Wisconsin. Premier Bride MKE can be picked up at over 150 locations and is a trusted resource to find vendors, tips and trends for planning your wedding. They also have a full website, premierbridemke.com, that allows you to get in touch with these vendors and see more of their work.

Elizabeth will chat about all the show has to offer including the chance to win a Honeymoon! This year the show is on January 6 & 7 from 10am-4pm. The show is at the Expo Center at Wisconsin State Fair Park. Tickets are $15 in advance and $18 at the door.