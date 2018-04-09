The Local Organization Teaming with Aly Raisman

Aly Raisman is one of the most accomplished American Gymnasts of all time. She made headlines earlier this year as one of over 150 voices in the "Army of Survivors" during the Larry Nassar trial. Aly will be coming to Wisconsin on Denim Day - Wednesday, April 25 - to raise awareness about sexual assault. She will be part of The Women's Center's annual luncheon, and here to tell us all about their event and their mission is Angela Mancuso, Executive Director of The Women's Center.

"A Conversation with Aly Raisman" at The Women's Center Anniversary Luncheon is taking place on Denim Day, April 25, at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. For tickets and more information, visit TWCWaukesha.org.