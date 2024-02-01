The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical

As a son of Poseidon, Percy Jackson has newly discovered powers he can’t control, monsters on his trail and is on a quest to find Zeus’ lightning bolt to prevent a war between the Greek gods. Featuring a thrilling original rock score, this musical adaptation of the New York Times bestseller is an action-packed, mythical adventure for Percy fans of all ages! Artistic Director Jeff Frank joins us along with Elizabeth Anderson to chat about he latest production and their big fundraiser the Annual Make Believe Ball.

The Musical will run from February 3rd-March 10th at the Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Theater located at 929 N. Water Street. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased in person, by phone (414) 273-7206, or online atfirststage.org. Performance run-time is approximately 75 minutes, which includes a brief intermission. Suggested for adults, teens and children ages 7 – 9 and 10 – 12.

On Saturday, February 24, 2024, First Stage will host our 30th Annual Make Believe Ball at a new location fit for the gods – The Pfister Hotel.

For thirty years, First Stage has brought together families, donors, community members, and artists at our annual Make Believe Ball to celebrate our three pillars – professional Theater Productions, unparalleled Theater Academy training, and dynamic Theater in Education programming. These pillars define our mission of transforming lives though theater and through them we serve more than 100,000 people annually. What makes this event unique is we include the true gods and goddesses of our community – our young people. This anniversary event will be gilded in gold and feature activities for the whole family, a silent auction as large as a Titan, an enticing raffle, a live auction, nectar, ambrosia and festive dancing. Ready your finest garments and shine your best shoes for this black-tie affair. For tickets to the ball visit FirstStage.org