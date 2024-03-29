Watch Now
The Legacy of a Milwaukee Mom

Olga Neighborhood Wellness Services
Posted at 10:30 AM, Mar 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-29 11:30:07-04

Olga Neighborhood Wellness Services is a nonprofit that provides nourishing meals and mental health care for those in need. Reverend Doctor Lisa Bates-Froiland and Randy Sikkema join the show to talk about how they're seeking to rebuild the west wing of Mayor Frank Zeidler's home church, Redeemer Lutheran, to serve community meals, offer free mental health care, substance abuse counseling, and other social service networking.

If you're interested in volunteering, downtown businesses and organizations can send teams of 5-10 people for a 90-minute volunteer experience when the New Noon Run Community Lunch launches in January 2025. To donate, visit olga-neighborhood-we.com. Save the date for May 8 Groundbreaking at Noon. The event is located at 1925 W. Wisconsin Ave.

