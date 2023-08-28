The Lazy Girl Job Trend

Every week there is a new TikTok trend to keep up with - from quiet quitting to boomerang employees - the social media app has emerged as an unexpected catalyst for transforming workplace dynamics in recent years. The most recent trend to hit is “The Lazy Girl Job [tiktok.com]” trend which essentially is doing the bare minimum at work in order to achieve work/life balance.

Julie Castro Abrams [wkc-dot-yamm-track.appspot.com] will discuss why this trend is actually harming your career and negatively positioning females in the workplace.

Julie Castro Abrams has spent the majority of her career working to build great women-owned companies and economic access for women. She is the founder and CEO of How Women Lead, a network of 20,000-plus top executive women who come together to learn, break barriers to success, and make an impact. Abrams recently launched The New Table campaign to inspire 10,000 women to invest in women-led venture funds in the US: $1 billion is the goal.

