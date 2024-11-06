The Latest in Anti-Aging Technology

Dr. Rita Sabeti is on the show to talk to us about the latest trends in aesthetic medicine and how Emface Facial Rejuvenation can help you achieve your goals. Dr. Sabeti gets into how her procedures work, what areas can be treated, what results to expect, and obviously show us stunning before and after stories. Today, for The Morning Blend, receive a $200 coupon code when you scan the QR code and submit your information! Schedule your consultation today and be ready for the holidays and anything life throws at you.

