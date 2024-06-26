The Latest in A.I. Powered Technology

As the temperatures rise, it's not just the weather that's heating up. The latest A.I.-powered technology from Microsoft is also making waves this summer. Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss joins the show today to discuss the hottest tech finds! Microsoft and its partners have introduced Copilot+ PCs: the fastest, most intelligent Windows PCs ever made, with A.I. infused at every layer. The ASUS Vivobook S 15 starts at $1,299 and the HP OmniBook X AI PC starts at $1,199.99.

