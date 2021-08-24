The Last Gasp of Summer!

Carole Barrowman is back with book recommendations to squeeze in before the summer ends! Carole is an English Professor at Alverno College. Her book reviews appear in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and The Star Tribune.

The House in the Gerulean Sea by Tj Klune

Hiding Place by Meghan Holloway

Clark and Division by Naomi Hirahar

Velvet was the Night by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

You can join Carole in conversation with Naomi Hirahara for a virtual event on September 14! To register, go to boswellbooks.com.