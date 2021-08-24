Watch
The Last Gasp of Summer!

With Carole Barrowman
Posted at 10:00 AM, Aug 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-24 11:00:03-04

Carole Barrowman is back with book recommendations to squeeze in before the summer ends! Carole is an English Professor at Alverno College. Her book reviews appear in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and The Star Tribune.

  • The House in the Gerulean Sea by Tj Klune
  • Hiding Place by Meghan Holloway
  • Clark and Division by Naomi Hirahar
  • Velvet was the Night by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

You can join Carole in conversation with Naomi Hirahara for a virtual event on September 14! To register, go to boswellbooks.com.

